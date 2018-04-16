Attorney for accused serial killer to request sanity commission

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is hosting two informal, open house meetings this month to inform residents about the ongoing construction on I-10 between Highland Road in Baton Rouge and LA 73 in Ascension Parish.More >>
Parish President Kevin Couhig announced Monday morning he will be stepping down from his position over West Feliciana Parish early.More >>
The attorney for accused serial killer, Ryan Sharpe, has requested a sanity commission.More >>
One woman is dead and one man is behind bars after a possible domestic homicide in St. Helena Parish.More >>
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and it is the eleventh leading cause of death in Louisiana.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
