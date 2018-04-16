Attorney for accused serial killer to request sanity commission - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Attorney for accused serial killer to request sanity commission

By Robbie Reynold, Reporter
Connect
Ryan Sharpe (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Ryan Sharpe (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The attorney for accused serial killer, Ryan Sharpe, says he will file a request for a sanity commission.

The request was made during a hearing on Monday, April 16 at the 19th Judicial District Court before Judge Trudy White. 

A sanity commission is a court-appointed board of two to three doctors to determine the mental state of a defendant. Attorney Thomas Damico says he intends to file the request by the end of this week.

The ruling from this board could greatly impact further proceedings if it's determined Sharpe was not mentally stable at the time of the alleged murders, or if he isn't competent enough to continue with proceedings.

Sharpe is accused of shooting three people in East Feliciana Parish and one person in East Baton Rouge Parish. Brad DeFranceschi and Tommy Bass were both killed in East Feliciana, while Buck Hornsby was injured. In EBR, Carroll Breeden was killed.

RELATED STORIES: String of rural shootings

Members of Breeden's family attended the hearing Monday. They say they expected Sharpe's sanity to be questioned, but hope proceedings will move quickly.

Sharpe's next hearing is set for June 13, but Damico expects that to be changed after his sanity request is made. The trial for DeFranceschi's death is set for August 27, but that could also change based on the outcome of the sanity commission.

Prosecutors say doctors for the commission could be appointed by the end of May.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly