La. suicide prevention advocates to meet with state lawmakers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. suicide prevention advocates to meet with state lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Information provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and it is the eleventh leading cause of death in Louisiana. On Tuesday, April 16, advocates from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States, will arrive at the state capitol to meet with lawmakers and urge them to support the Louisiana Suicide Prevention Act (HB 148).

“After losing my son to suicide in 2004 I felt that I needed become involved and advocate to prevent suicides. In 2006, with the help of my daughter and other volunteers, we brought the first Out of the Darkness Walk to Louisiana, and in 2014, we formed the Louisiana Chapter of AFSP. Today we have expanded to giving safeTALK training and presentations across the state and each year we come together for the State Capitol Day to urge legislators to improve access to mental health care and prevent others from taking their life,” said Cynthia Elmer, AFSP Louisiana Chapter Chair.

HB 148 provides for implementation of the zero suicide initiative and development of a state suicide prevention plan. Led by the Office of Behavioral Health the Zero Suicide Initiative would incorporate leadership development; healthcare provider training; identification of suicide risk factors; and patient engagement and treatment.  The bill also calls for the development and implementation of a State Suicide Prevention Plan to improve training, identification, prevention, and intervention as they release to suicide and mental health. 

AFSP Louisiana advocates are part of a larger national movement of AFSP volunteer advocates who will be visiting nearly 40 state capitols across the United States in 2018 to bring best practices in suicide prevention to state legislators and their staff. To learn more about AFSP’s advocacy efforts, visit HERE.

On average one person dies by suicide every thirteen hours in Louisiana. Among residents ages 10-14 suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death and ranks third amongst those age 15-34.  In 2016 we lost 677 individuals to suicide in Louisiana.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

For more information, contact Louisiana Chapter Chair Cynthia Elmer at 337-380-7735.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly