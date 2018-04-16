Woman murdered in St. Helena Parish while her two children were inside home; man arrested

One woman is dead and one man is behind bars after a possible domestic homicide in St. Helena Parish.

According to officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday, April 12 on Boy Franklin Lane in Greensburg. The victim, Jermica Irving, 28, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. Irving's two children were in the home at the time of the murder.

That same night, Jonathan Franklin, 27, was arrested in connection with the crime. He is charged with second degree murder.

Officials say the two did have some sort of relationship, though it's not clear how serious it was or if Franklin is the father of Irving's children.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.