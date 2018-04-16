Woman murdered in St. Helena Parish while her two children were - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman murdered in St. Helena Parish while her two children were inside home; man arrested

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jonathan Franklin, 27 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office) Jonathan Franklin, 27 (Source: St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
One woman was shot and killed Thursday night in Greensburg (Source: Google Maps) One woman was shot and killed Thursday night in Greensburg (Source: Google Maps)
GREENSBURG, LA (WAFB) -

One woman is dead and one man is behind bars after a possible domestic homicide in St. Helena Parish.

According to officials with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday, April 12 on Boy Franklin Lane in Greensburg. The victim, Jermica Irving, 28, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head. Irving's two children were in the home at the time of the murder.

That same night, Jonathan Franklin, 27, was arrested in connection with the crime. He is charged with second degree murder.

Officials say the two did have some sort of relationship, though it's not clear how serious it was or if Franklin is the father of Irving's children.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly