WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in Taco Bell parking lot

EBRSO is looking for this man for allegedly robbing another men at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Taco Bell (Source: EBRSO)

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man that robbed another man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

EBRSO says the incident happened on April 4 at the Taco Bell in the 10600 block of Burbank Drive.

The victim says he had been in communication with a man over the past couple of days before the incident happened. The victim says they'd been using the social media app, Let Go, and were in talking about purchasing an iPhone X. The victim told officials he and the man agreed to meet at the Taco Bell to complete the sale.

The victim went on to say when he pulled into the parking lot, he saw a man standing near the doors of the Taco Bell. He says that man then approached his car, got in on the passenger side, and pointed a silver handgun at him, demanding his wallet while threatening to shoot him. The robber was able to get away with the victim's wallet, which contained several credit cards and $400 in cash.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

