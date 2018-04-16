WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in Taco Bell p - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WANTED: Man accused of robbing victim at gunpoint in Taco Bell parking lot

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
EBRSO is looking for this man for allegedly robbing another men at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Taco Bell (Source: EBRSO) EBRSO is looking for this man for allegedly robbing another men at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Taco Bell (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man that robbed another man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

EBRSO says the incident happened on April 4 at the Taco Bell in the 10600 block of Burbank Drive.

The victim says he had been in communication with a man over the past couple of days before the incident happened. The victim says they'd been using the social media app, Let Go, and were in talking about purchasing an iPhone X. The victim told officials he and the man agreed to meet at the Taco Bell to complete the sale. 

The victim went on to say when he pulled into the parking lot, he saw a man standing near the doors of the Taco Bell. He says that man then approached his car, got in on the passenger side, and pointed a silver handgun at him, demanding his wallet while threatening to shoot him. The robber was able to get away with the victim's wallet, which contained several credit cards and $400 in cash.

The robber is described as a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with white shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064. Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:43:18 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly