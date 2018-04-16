The Latest: S. Carolina inmate: Bodies stacked up in riot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: S. Carolina inmate: Bodies stacked up in riot

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C. A South Carolina prisons spokesman says several inmates are dead and others required outsid... (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File). FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016, file photo, razor wire protects a perimeter of the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C. A South Carolina prisons spokesman says several inmates are dead and others required outsid...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on prison riots that killed seven inmates in South Carolina (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

An inmate who witnessed a riot inside a South Carolina prison says he saw bodies stacking up on each other and correctional officers didn't do anything to stop the violence or check on the injured.

A spokesman for the state's prisons says seven inmates were killed and at least 17 others were seriously injured as inmates fought uninterrupted for more than seven hours. Officials didn't immediately say what sparked the violence. No prison guards were hurt.

The prisoner who saw the riot exchanged messages with AP on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to have a cellphone and fears retribution from other inmates.

He says most of the inmates are affiliated with gangs and several attackers taunted a rival gang member who was hurt.

___

9:30 a.m.

South Carolina's governor is expressing support for his state prisons chief following riots at a maximum-security prison that killed seven inmates.

Gov. Henry McMaster's spokesman Brian Symmes tells The Associated Press on Monday that the governor has "complete confidence" in director Bryan Stirling's ability to lead the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Stirling was appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2013 to lead the state prison agency. When McMaster took over as governor last year, he kept Stirling, who had previously worked for him in the state Attorney General's Office.

Seven inmates died during hours of rioting that began Sunday evening. Officials say most of them were stabbed or slashed; No officers were wounded, and the names of the dead haven't been released.

___

8:45 a.m.

A coroner says it appears many of the seven inmates who were killed during hours of rioting at a maximum security South Carolina prison died of stabbing and slashing wounds.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan told The Associated Press that he arrived to a chaotic scene of fights everywhere at Lee Correctional Institution.

Logan says it appears most of the seven were killed by stabbing or slashing. He says others may have been beaten, but autopsies will be needed to confirm what caused their deaths.

Logan said he just finished identifying all the dead Monday and is working to notify relatives. Names have not been released.

Authorities say it took eight hours to quell the riots and secure the prison. No employees were hurt.

___

7:00 a.m.

A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • DA wants Meek Mill conviction tossed, but he remains jailed

    DA wants Meek Mill conviction tossed, but he remains jailed

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:48:55 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:20:13 GMT
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>
    Philadelphia's district attorney says all charges should be dropped against Meek Mill and the rapper needs to have a new trial.More >>

  • City lawmakers call special session on death of trapped teen

    City lawmakers call special session on death of trapped teen

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:20:02 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:20:04 GMT
    (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In this Tuesday night, April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year...(Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP). In this Tuesday night, April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death Tuesday of 16-year...
    Council members in Cincinnati have called a special meeting after the death of a 16-year-old who called 911 twice after getting trapped by a minivan's rear bench in his school's parking lot.More >>
    Council members in Cincinnati have called a special meeting after the death of a 16-year-old who called 911 twice after getting trapped by a minivan's rear bench in his school's parking lot.More >>

  • The Latest: Starbucks plans training on "unconscious bias."

    The Latest: Starbucks plans training on "unconscious bias."

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:28:40 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:19:56 GMT
    (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Protesters gather outside of a Starbucks in Philadelphia, Sunday, April 15, 2018, where two black men were arrested Thursday after employees called police to say the men were trespassing. The arrest p...(Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Protesters gather outside of a Starbucks in Philadelphia, Sunday, April 15, 2018, where two black men were arrested Thursday after employees called police to say the men were trespassing. The arrest p...
    The CEO of Starbucks is in Philadelphia, hoping to meet with the two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    The CEO of Starbucks is in Philadelphia, hoping to meet with the two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly