The Latest: Trump's personal attorney arrives at courthouse

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on efforts by President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer to stop criminal prosecutors from reviewing materials seized in raids before they have a chance to review them for potential breach of attorney-client privilege. (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has arrived at a New York City courthouse for a hearing over an FBI search of his files.

Attorney Michael Cohen entered federal court in Manhattan on Monday for the afternoon proceeding.

His lawyers want to be allowed to decide which items seized are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them. The government says it should do the vetting.

In a filing earlier Monday, Cohen's lawyers said investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office. They called the search "completely unprecedented."

The raid sought information about a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels. Her lawyer says she'll be in the courtroom Monday.

___

10:40 a.m.

Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.

The lawyers wrote in a court filing Monday that the raids a week ago to gather evidence from attorney Michael Cohen were "completely unprecedented."

They said investigators seized more than a dozen electronic devices and other items including documents and data unrelated to the probable cause upon which the search warrants were based.

The letter demanded Trump and Cohen's lawyers be allowed to decide which items seized are protected by attorney-client privilege before criminal prosecutors see them.

The submission in Manhattan federal court came prior to a hearing scheduled for the afternoon. Prosecutors say Cohen is being investigated for an undisclosed crime related to his personal business dealings.

___

8:14 a.m.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer says she'll be there.

Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation for personal business dealings and was ordered to appear in federal court Monday in New York to help answer questions about his law practice. He has denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Trump filed papers late Sunday asking a federal judge to block prosecutors from studying material seized in the raid until Cohen and the president have a chance to review them and argue which are subject to attorney-client privilege.

The raid sought information including on a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Her lawyer says she'll be in the courtroom Monday.

