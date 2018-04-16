Texas Southern sweeps struggling Jags over the weekend

The Jags struggles continued over the weekend with three losses to SWAC West leading Texas Southern.
Southern has lost 11 games in a row and 19 of their last 22 games.
Game 1: TSU 4-0
The Tigers (15-20, 9-4) won game one 4-0 behind starting pitcher Aaron Solis.
Solis (6-2) went the distance against the Jags, allowing only two hits and striking out 13 batters.
Game 2: TSU 7-6
Southern (7-24, 4-11) played much better in game two, but came up a run short to TSU.
Javeyan Williams, Tyler LaPorte and John Pope led the way for Southern.
Williams went 2-for-3 from the plate, walked twice and scored two runs.
LaPorte had three hits, scored a run and had one RBI.
John Pope was one of three with 2 RBI.
Game 3: TSU 7-5
Texas Southern scored five of their seven runs in the seventh and eighth inning to finish off a comeback win against Southern.
Williams had another productive game at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.
Eian Mitchell swung a hot bat in game three, finishing with three hits, a run and an RBI.
Next up for the Jags: Grambling State, Friday night at Lee-Hines Field.
