Texas Southern sweeps struggling Jags over the weekend

The Jags struggles continued over the weekend with three losses to SWAC West leading Texas Southern.

Southern has lost 11 games in a row and 19 of their last 22 games.

Game 1: TSU 4-0

The Tigers (15-20, 9-4) won game one 4-0 behind starting pitcher Aaron Solis.

Solis (6-2) went the distance against the Jags, allowing only two hits and striking out 13 batters.

Game 2: TSU 7-6

Southern (7-24, 4-11) played much better in game two, but came up a run short to TSU.

Javeyan Williams, Tyler LaPorte and John Pope led the way for Southern.

Williams went 2-for-3 from the plate, walked twice and scored two runs.

LaPorte had three hits, scored a run and had one RBI.



John Pope was one of three with 2 RBI.

Game 3: TSU 7-5

Texas Southern scored five of their seven runs in the seventh and eighth inning to finish off a comeback win against Southern.

Williams had another productive game at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

Eian Mitchell swung a hot bat in game three, finishing with three hits, a run and an RBI.

Next up for the Jags: Grambling State, Friday night at Lee-Hines Field.

