LSU Baseball: April 16 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 16.
Overall: 24-13 ... SEC: 9-6
Last week: 4-0
Tuesday: Louisiana Tech - 2-0W
Friday - Sunday: Tennessee - 9-3W, 14-5W, 9-7W
|BASEBALL AMERICA
|D1 BASEBALL
|COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
|PERFECT GAME
|18
|19
|N/A
|22
|PVS: 19
|PVS: 23
|
PVS: 23
|PVS: 22
This week's schedule:
Wednesday: Tulane (Turchin Stadium, New Orleans)
Friday - Sunday: South Carolina (Founders Park, Columbia, S.C.)
