LSU Baseball: April 16 NCAA Polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 16.

Overall: 24-13 ... SEC: 9-6
Last week: 4-0
Tuesday: Louisiana Tech - 2-0W
Friday - Sunday: Tennessee - 9-3W, 14-5W, 9-7W

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME
18 19 N/A 22
 PVS: 19 PVS: 23

PVS: 23

 PVS: 22

This week's schedule:
Wednesday: Tulane (Turchin Stadium, New Orleans)
Friday - Sunday: South Carolina (Founders Park, Columbia, S.C.)

