LSU Baseball: April 16 NCAA Polls

LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 16.

Overall: 24-13 ... SEC: 9-6

Last week: 4-0

Tuesday: Louisiana Tech - 2-0W

Friday - Sunday: Tennessee - 9-3W, 14-5W, 9-7W

BASEBALL AMERICA D1 BASEBALL COLLEGIATE BASEBALL PERFECT GAME 18 19 N/A 22 PVS: 19 PVS: 23 PVS: 23 PVS: 22

This week's schedule:

Wednesday: Tulane (Turchin Stadium, New Orleans)

Friday - Sunday: South Carolina (Founders Park, Columbia, S.C.)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.