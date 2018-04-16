American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

NEW YORK (AP) - American Express is ending its frequent-shopper program Plenti, despite years of marketing and high-profile partners like RiteAid, ExxonMobil and Macy's.

The Plenti program will end on July 10, the company announced in a tweet Monday. All Plenti points will expire on that date.

Plenti was launched in mid-2015 to great fanfare as a frequent-shopper program that would involve multiple companies and brands, similar to other programs found in Europe. American Express even launched a Plenti credit card that would give customers Plenti points for each dollar they spent on the card.

While American Express was able to partner with big brands at the beginning, the program lost several key members in 2017 like Macy's and Chili's and was considered to be on life support.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

