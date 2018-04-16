Trump to hold tax event in Florida - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump to hold tax event in Florida

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is set to promote the Republican tax law during an event in South Florida.

The White House says Trump will hold a roundtable Monday with local business owners in the Miami area, joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Small Business Administration head Linda McMahon.

Facing headwinds this fall, Republicans are placing their midterm election hopes on selling the benefits of the law to Americans.

Trump has sometimes chafed at scripted events, deviating from the planned message to discuss whatever is on his mind.

Trump plans to host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Florida club this week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

