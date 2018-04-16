Stormy Daniels set for court as lawyers argue over FBI raid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Stormy Daniels set for court as lawyers argue over FBI raid

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels' lawyer says she'll be there.

Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation for personal business dealings and was ordered to appear in federal court Monday in New York to help answer questions about his law practice. He has denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Trump filed papers late Sunday asking a federal judge to block prosecutors from studying material seized in the raid until Cohen and the president have a chance to review them and argue which are subject to attorney-client privilege.

The raid sought information including on a $130,000 payment made to Daniels, who alleges she had sex with a married Trump in 2006. Her lawyer says she'll be in the courtroom Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:18:06 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 9:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:02:19 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

  • 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:48:25 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:03:22 GMT
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison..More >>
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison..More >>

  • Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt

    Bill Cosby lawyer scours accuser's words, looking for doubt

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:38:21 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:03:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly