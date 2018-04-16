Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow... (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

Investigators with the news program found that between Jan. 1, 2016 and October 2017, the Las Vegas airline experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents, including aborted takeoffs, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions and midair engine failures.

More than a year's worth of Federal Aviation Administration reports for Allegiant and seven other airlines show that the carrier was on average nearly three and a half times more likely to have a midair breakdown than Delta, United, American, Spirit, or JetBlue.

Early attempts to secure comment from Allegiant were unsuccessful Monday.

Shares of parent company Allegiant Travel Co. are plunging 13 percent before the opening bell.

