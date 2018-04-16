Protesters at Starbucks chant company is 'anti-black' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Protesters at Starbucks chant company is 'anti-black'

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - About two dozen chanting protesters have entered a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.

The protesters moved to the front counter shortly after 7 a.m. Monday and chanted "Starbucks coffee is anti-black" and "We are gonna shut you down."

Over the weekend, demonstrators called for the firing of the employee who contacted police, who arrested the men on Thursday.

Officials have said police officers were told the men had asked to use the store's restroom but were denied because they hadn't bought anything and they refused to leave.

Police haven't released the names of the men who were arrested and later released after the district attorney's office said there was lack of evidence that a crime had been committed.

On Monday's "Good Morning America," on ABC, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson reiterated that the arrests were "reprehensible" and said he hoped to meet with the men to discuss "a constructive solution."

