Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from work over tantrum

By YOUKYUNG LEE
AP Business Writer
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Korean Air Lines said Monday it has suspended one of its chairman's daughters from her marketing work after she threw a tantrum at a business meeting, triggering public outrage and a police investigation.
The daughter, Cho Hyun-min, also known as Emily Cho, is the younger sister of another Korean Air executive whose onboard "nut rage" outburst delayed a flight in 2014.
The flag carrier said Cho, a senior vice president, was suspended from work starting Monday. It said it will take further action following the police investigation.
Cho allegedly hurled a cup of water at an ad agency official during a meeting last month. She later apologized on Facebook, saying the outburst was sparked by her passion for commercials. Cho oversaw the company's marketing and commercials.
"I apologize for my foolish behavior," she said on Facebook. "It is my big fault that I could not control my emotions."
Cho's sister, Hyun-ah, achieved worldwide notoriety after delaying a flight at John F. Kennedy Airport over the way nuts were served.
The police investigation will determine whether Cho threw the water on the floor, as Korean Air maintains, or toward the ad agency official's face, as some media report, which could constitute physical assault.
The case is seen as the latest abuse of power by elite business families which exercise outsized influence over publicly listed companies in South Korea, even though the families are not majority shareholders. Members of the founding families of giant business groups called chaebol, often including the second or third generations, are treated as "emperors." Although Korean Air Lines is a listed company, Cho's older sister's anger over macadamia nuts being served in a bag, not on a plate, was powerful enough to force the taxiing flight to return to the gate.
More than 56,000 South Koreans have signed a petition submitted to the presidential office asking the government to stop Korean Air from using the word "Korea" in its name and stop using a logo resembling the national flag.
"There is a huge chance that foreigners who read the news about the founding family's abuse of power would assume that it is part of South Korea's national image," the petition read.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.More >>
The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is back on the witness stand as the comedian's lawyers look to raise doubts about her allegations that he drugged and molested her in 2004.More >>
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"More >>
President Donald Trump is firing back at the sharply critical book by former FBI director James Comey. Trump blasts Comey as an "untruthful slime ball" on Twitter, saying, "It was my great honor to fire James Comey!"More >>
Russia and Britain exchange sharp accusations over the suspected poison gas attack in Syria; the U.S. Navy moves another Tomahawk missile-armed ship within striking rangeMore >>
Russia and Britain exchange sharp accusations over the suspected poison gas attack in Syria; the U.S. Navy moves another Tomahawk missile-armed ship within striking rangeMore >>
Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer this week is focused on his "personal business dealings."More >>
Federal prosecutors say in a court filing that the criminal probe that led them to raid the offices of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer this week is focused on his "personal business dealings."More >>
The winner of last month's $533 million Mega Millions jackpot is a New Jersey resident who moved to the state last summerMore >>
The winner of last month's $533 million Mega Millions jackpot is a New Jersey resident who moved to the state last summerMore >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>