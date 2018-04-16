Space heater causes house fire overnight; 4 people escape home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Space heater causes house fire overnight; 4 people escape home

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Four people escaped a house fire early Monday morning caused by a space heater too close to the bed (Source: Google Maps) Four people escaped a house fire early Monday morning caused by a space heater too close to the bed (Source: Google Maps)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire overnight that investigators say was caused by a space heater.

The call went out around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, April 16 for a home in the 200 block of Oklahoma Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in one of the bedrooms. The fire was contained within ten minutes, but the home did receive heavy smoke damage. 

Four people that were inside the house at the time of the fire were able to escape unharmed.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a space heater placed too close to the bed.

