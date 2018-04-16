7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said multiple inmate fights that broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:18:06 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:02:48 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

  • Will case of Dead Sea Scrolls, online aliases end with jail?

    Will case of Dead Sea Scrolls, online aliases end with jail?

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:58:21 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Raphael Golb, center, and his attorney Ron Kuby, left, confer during a recess in his trial at Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York. A judge is expected to decide Monday, A...(AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Raphael Golb, center, and his attorney Ron Kuby, left, confer during a recess in his trial at Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York. A judge is expected to decide Monday, A...
    The unusual case of a New York man convicted of using online aliases to discredit his father's detractors in a debate over the Dead Sea Scrolls is coming to an end after nine years.More >>
    The unusual case of a New York man convicted of using online aliases to discredit his father's detractors in a debate over the Dead Sea Scrolls is coming to an end after nine years.More >>

  • 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:48:25 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:02:26 GMT
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison..More >>
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison..More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly