Minnesota firehouse opens doors during blizzard for prom - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Minnesota firehouse opens doors during blizzard for prom

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (AP) - Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.

The Forest Lake Fire Department opened its firehouse for three hours on Saturday so the students could pose for prom pictures. With as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow in the forecast, the students couldn't take photos outside for what they called #BlizzardProm.

The students posed in their formal clothes on firetrucks and in the firehouse.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Spring storm moves east after blanketing central US in snow

    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:18:06 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:02:48 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

  • Will case of Dead Sea Scrolls, online aliases end with jail?

    Will case of Dead Sea Scrolls, online aliases end with jail?

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:58:21 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:02:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Raphael Golb, center, and his attorney Ron Kuby, left, confer during a recess in his trial at Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York. A judge is expected to decide Monday, A...(AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2010, file photo, Raphael Golb, center, and his attorney Ron Kuby, left, confer during a recess in his trial at Manhattan State Supreme Court in New York. A judge is expected to decide Monday, A...
    The unusual case of a New York man convicted of using online aliases to discredit his father's detractors in a debate over the Dead Sea Scrolls is coming to an end after nine years.More >>
    The unusual case of a New York man convicted of using online aliases to discredit his father's detractors in a debate over the Dead Sea Scrolls is coming to an end after nine years.More >>

  • 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 10:48:25 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:02:26 GMT
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison..More >>
    South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison..More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly