VIDEO: BRFD wins firefighter challenge in Florida

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BRFD set a new course record at the Pensacola Firefighter Challenge (Source: Facebook) BRFD set a new course record at the Pensacola Firefighter Challenge (Source: Facebook)
PENSACOLA, FL (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Fire Department just took home first place in a firefighter challenge in Pensacola, Florida.

Not only did BRFD take first place, but they also set a new course record in the Pensacola Firefighter Challenge. BRFD says Local 557 sponsored this year's team, which included Caleb Dixon, Hayden Bell, Haiden Goodwin, Shane Hernandez, and Jake Morgan.

