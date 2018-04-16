VIDEO: BRFD wins firefighter challenge in Florida

BRFD set a new course record at the Pensacola Firefighter Challenge (Source: Facebook)

The Baton Rouge Fire Department just took home first place in a firefighter challenge in Pensacola, Florida.

Not only did BRFD take first place, but they also set a new course record in the Pensacola Firefighter Challenge. BRFD says Local 557 sponsored this year's team, which included Caleb Dixon, Hayden Bell, Haiden Goodwin, Shane Hernandez, and Jake Morgan.

