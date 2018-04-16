From the First Alert Forecast Team

It's a chilly start to the 16th of April, with temperatures in the low/mid 40s. It's not record low territory, but significantly cooler than the normal low of 57° for mid-April! Otherwise, look forward to returning sunshine Monday and not nearly as windy as it was Sunday, with light NW winds and a high of 70°.

Overnight, clear and cool, with a low in the upper 40s. Tuesday should be sunny and a bit on the breezy side, with southerly winds blowing at 10 to 15 mph and warmer, with a high around 80°. Daytime highs will return to the low 80s Wednesday, but things should still be quite comfortable.

A weak cold front slides through late Wednesday into early Thursday, but most neighborhoods stay dry as this front only squeezes out a couple of showers (10 percent coverage). Unfortunately, it looks as if our next significant cold front will arrive over the weekend yet again. For now, Saturday looks mainly dry, but rain appears likely Sunday with 60 percent coverage.

