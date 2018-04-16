Wallace due in court Monday with Southern lawsuit

Former Southern baseball player, DJ Wallace, traveled from California to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a Monday court appearance.

Wallace has filed suit against the school for the way several former employees handled injuries he sustained while he was a Jaguars student athlete from 2010 to 2015. Wallace contends Southern officials told him the school would pay for a knee surgery he had in 2013, but instead he and his family received approximately $17,000 in bills for the operation and other medical expenses.

"So big numbers," Wallace told WAFB on Sunday. "And it's even more of a shock when you're told 'Okay, as a student athlete if you get injured during your sporting activity, it's the school's responsibility to take care of it,' and now your families are being blind-sided and as college students, you can imagine we don't have credit yet," Wallace added.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.