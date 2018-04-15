Mother says son was victim of hit and run

What started as a normal Friday night in downtown Baton Rouge turned into a mother's worst nightmare.More >>
Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish. The plan Wednesday is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home near Lisbon, the sheriff said.More >>
The No. 19 LSU baseball team trailed Tennessee 7-3 entering the top of the ninth inning.More >>
A fire in Watson left one man’s shop in shambles Sunday morning.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
