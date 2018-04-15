China, Japan resume economic talks after 8-year hiatus - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China, Japan resume economic talks after 8-year hiatus

(Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP). Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, second from right, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, second from left, attend their meeting in Tokyo Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang starts two-day visit w... (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo via AP). Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, second from right, and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, second from left, attend their meeting in Tokyo Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang starts two-day visit w...

TOKYO (AP) - China and Japan resumed high-level economic talks Monday after a hiatus of nearly eight years in a sign of improving ties in their often-frosty relationship.

Led by their foreign ministers, the two sides met in Tokyo for what was billed as the fourth Japan-China High-Level Economic Dialogue, and the first one since August 2010.

Asia's two largest economies have reason to cooperate in the face of President Donald Trump's moves to impose tariffs on imports from their countries and his demands that they open their markets more to American exports.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is heading to the United States this week to meet Trump to discuss both trade and Trump's plans for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Japan is the first by a Chinese foreign minister for bilateral talks since 2009.

He met with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono for nearly four hours on Sunday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. The two ministers agreed on the importance of arranging respective visits by Abe to China and Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

