LSU walks off and sweeps UT; Mainieri earns 1,400th win

Information provided by LSUsports.net

BATON ROUGE—The No. 19 LSU baseball team trailed Tennessee 7-3 entering the top of the ninth inning, but the Tigers rallied to score six runs, highlighted by a three-run walk off moonshot by designated hitter Daniel Cabrera, to secure the series sweep, 9-7, Sunday evening in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The win marked head coach Paul Mainieri’s 1,400th career win. He is one of only four active Division I baseball coaches who have reached the career milestone and is the 13th coach in the all-time history of Division I baseball to have accumulated 1,400 wins.

With the win, LSU improves to 24-13 overall and 9-6 in Southeastern Conference play while Tennessee drops to 21-17 on the season and 5-10 in league play.

The Tigers will travel to New Orleans Wednesday for a midweek contest against Tulane. First pitch at Turchin Stadium is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT start. Fans can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network.