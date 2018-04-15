From our First Alert Weather Team

We'll see one more chilly morning start before a warming trend begins.

It will be chilly as we head back to the grind of work/school Monday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30°s to low 40°s. Winds will be less breezy on our Monday, and with warmer temperatures, the day will be one you don't want to miss.

High pressure will keep skies clear. Afternoon highs will just reach 70°. The string of nice weather days will continue through the vast majority of the work week.

Highs will return to the low 80°s Wednesday, but conditions will remain comfortable.

A weak cold front will arrive late Wednesday early Thursday. Most stay dry as this front only squeezes out a couple of showers. Temperatures will essentially level off heading into the following weekend. It is during the weekend that our next significant cold front arrives. For now Saturday looks mainly dry, but rains appear likely at times Sunday. It is still too early to determine whether severe weather might be an issue especially Sunday.

