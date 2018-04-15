Police: Brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana leaves 4 injured - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Brawl at Sikh temple in Indiana leaves 4 injured

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) - Police say a brawl at a Sikh temple in suburban Indianapolis has left four people with minor injuries.

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth says police and medics responded Sunday to a verbal and physical fight involving about 150 people at the Gurdwara Sikh temple in the city just south of Indianapolis.

He tells WISH-TV the altercation began as there was a change of leadership within the temple that he says happens every two years. Fillenwarth says it's believed that there was a worship service going on when the fight broke out.

Fillenwarth says four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital, where they will be questioned by police.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the temple and interviewing other participants in the fight.

Information from: WISH-TV, http://www.wishtv.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

