Personal shop destroyed in Watson fire

A fire in Watson left one man's shop in shambles. (Source: Facebook)

A fire in Watson left one man’s shop in shambles Sunday morning.

It happened on Cane Market Road, near the Fountainbleau subdivision.

The owner says the flames started overnight, but crews were able to put it out quickly, saving the man’s house.

No one was injured, but the owner says he likely lost thousands of dollars.

The building was a workshop for his home projects, and he had also built a small lounge for himself.

The homeowner believes one of his dogs knocked over a heater, sparking the blaze.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.