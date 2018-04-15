Personal shop destroyed in Watson fire

A fire in Watson left one man’s shop in shambles Sunday morning.More >>
Officials are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a fatal shooting.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an overnight two alarm fire early Sunday morning.More >>
The north Baton Rouge-based organization, Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), is hosting its annual gala Sunday, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be on hand as the keynote speaker.More >>
Giant pandas love to play on swings, but they can't help feeling embarrassed when they fall off, which apparently happens all the time.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
