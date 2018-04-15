The Latest: Michigan braces for another day of snow and ice - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Michigan braces for another day of snow and ice

(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on spring storm that dumped heavy snow on Upper Midwest, Plains states (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

A storm system blowing through the central U.S. has dumped heavy snow on parts of Michigan and coated roads and sidewalks in ice.

National Weather Service meteorologist Keith White in Marquette says moderate to heavy snow was falling Sunday morning in the Upper Peninsula. He says more than a foot was possible by early Monday in the communities of Ishpeming and Negaunee, which are west of Marquette.

Residents are being urged to remain home because roads are expected to become impassable later Sunday. High winds are snow will cause poor visibility, further hampering travel.

White says heavy April snowfalls aren't unheard of in the region, where some areas average more than 300 inches (760 centimeters) of snow per year.

The vast storm system has been blamed for three deaths, including one each in Louisiana, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

___

10 a.m.

A deadly storm system moving through the central and southern U.S. has dumped a thick blanket of snow on parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota and left parts of Michigan an icy mess.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay reported Sunday that more than 24 inches (61 centimeters) of snow had fallen in the northeastern Wisconsin communities of Tigerton and Big Falls.

About 200 Sunday flights have been canceled at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where nearly 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow has fallen and where blizzard conditions on Saturday forced the cancellation of nearly 470 flights.

Interstates 90 and 29 in parts of eastern South Dakota are reopening while some highways remain closed in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins postponed Sunday's home game against the Chicago White Sox, the third straight postponement of the four-game series.

The storm system has been blamed on the deaths of three people.

___

12:15 a.m.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in Minneapolis as a deadly storm system sweeps across the central U.S., bringing heavy snowfall, powerful winds and rain to several states.

Officials say one runway reopened at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport late Saturday night, hours after all flights were grounded during a spring blizzard. Airport officials say the snow was coming down too fast to keep the runways clear or the planes deiced.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says 469 flights were canceled before one runway reopened shortly after 10 p.m. He says crews are working overnight to get others reopened.

The snowfall is part of a storm system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes. The system moved into the region Friday. At least three deaths have been attributed to the weather in Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisiana.

