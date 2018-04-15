Mayor to speak at fundraising event honoring 'unsung heroes'

The north Baton Rouge-based organization, Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), is hosting its annual gala Sunday, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be on hand as the keynote speaker.

Ten dedicated volunteers, or "unsung heroes," will be honored at the gala, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Belle of Baton Rouge.

"We are elated that the mayor has agreed to join us for this very special event honoring a few of the many people whose volunteer service hours help to sustain our communities. Each year, these individuals, along with many others, selflessly volunteer thousands of hours in our organizations, schools, nursing homes, shelters, and more. While they never ask for recognition, we feel it is important to highlight what is going 'right' in our neighborhoods," said Pat McCallister-LeDuff, director of CADAV.

Money raised at the event will help CADAV send local kids to summer camps. Tickets can be purchased online here.

