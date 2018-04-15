VIDEO: Overnight two alarm fire does $1M in damage to large home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

VIDEO: Overnight two alarm fire does $1M in damage to large home

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
This two alarm fire caused about $1 million in damage to a home on Longwood (Source: BRFD) This two alarm fire caused about $1 million in damage to a home on Longwood (Source: BRFD)
This home sustained about $1 million in damage after a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: WAFB) This home sustained about $1 million in damage after a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: WAFB)
This home sustained about $1 million in damage after a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: WAFB) This home sustained about $1 million in damage after a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: WAFB)
Firefighters responded to a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: Google Maps) Firefighters responded to a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: Google Maps)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an overnight two alarm fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1000 block of Longwood Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 15. The two story, 6,000 square foot house was being remodeled, so no one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials with BRFD say fire was visible on the upper floor and quickly spread to the attic. A second alarm was called at 1:10 a.m. The fire was under control around 2:20 a.m., yet firefighters remained on scene until about 5 a.m. putting out hot spots.

Investigators have not determined a cause, but do not suspect foul play.

The house is considered a total loss with damage estimates around $1 million. 

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • 200 million eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

    200 million eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:20:16 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:37:14 GMT

    Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.

    More >>

    Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.

    More >>

  • Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

    Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:44:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:50 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:50:05 GMT
    Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment on Thursday. A white man in the video is heard saying he was meeting with the men and calls the arrest "ridiculous."Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment on Thursday. A white man in the video is heard saying he was meeting with the men and calls the arrest "ridiculous."

    Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.

    More >>

    Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly