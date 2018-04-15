VIDEO: Overnight two alarm fire does $1M in damage to large home

This home sustained about $1 million in damage after a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: WAFB)

This home sustained about $1 million in damage after a two alarm fire early Sunday morning (Source: WAFB)

This two alarm fire caused about $1 million in damage to a home on Longwood (Source: BRFD)

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an overnight two alarm fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in the 1000 block of Longwood Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 15. The two story, 6,000 square foot house was being remodeled, so no one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials with BRFD say fire was visible on the upper floor and quickly spread to the attic. A second alarm was called at 1:10 a.m. The fire was under control around 2:20 a.m., yet firefighters remained on scene until about 5 a.m. putting out hot spots.

Investigators have not determined a cause, but do not suspect foul play.

The house is considered a total loss with damage estimates around $1 million.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.