VIDEO: Frustrated pandas embarrassed after falling off swings

Giant pandas love to play on swings, but they can't help feeling embarrassed when they fall off, which apparently happens all the time according to recently released video footage by the Shenyang Forest Zoological Garden in Shenyang City, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The four pandas living at the zoo, Pu Pu, Fa Fa, Bing Qing, and Bing Hua, just can't seem to get a handle on how to enjoy the swings in their zoo without falling off. Imagine their frustration, as the pandas want to enjoy a nice swing, but wind up flat on their backs, experiencing one ungraceful tumble after another. But not all the pandas take the indignity of falling off a swing lying down. Video footage shows one panda got so frustrated, he pushed the swing over in irritation.

According to breeder Liu Bowen, pandas are worried about "losing face." Losing face is a Chinese cultural phenomenon whereby people, and pandas, feel they have been embarrassed or suffered an affront to their dignity.

But while the pandas may suffer a slight embarrassment by their inability to hold on, the fluffy and fat 100 kg pandas aren't physically injured when they take a spill, said Liu.

"Because giant pandas are fat, they won't feel a lot of pain when they fall from a high place. Rather than worrying about the pain, it's more of an ego issue for them. That is, whether they will lose their 'panda face'. In many cases, after falling to the ground, a panda will lie flat on the ground first, and then look around, blinking its eyes. When the panda thinks no one is looking at its embarrassing slip, it will run to a corner where no one rarely looks, and walk out of the corner in a proud way, pretending that nothing ever happened," he explained.