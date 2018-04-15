Far-right Austrian: Let's fire reporters who 'don't behave' - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Far-right Austrian: Let's fire reporters who 'don't behave'

BERLIN (AP) - A member of Austria's far-right Freedom Party wants to fire foreign correspondents working for public broadcaster ORF if they "don't behave."

Norbert Steger, a former party leader who now sits on the committee overseeing ORF's work, said in an interview published Sunday that the broadcaster needs to do "more objective" reporting. He told the Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper that "we're also going to fire a third of the foreign correspondents if they don't behave correctly."

He cited recent ORF coverage of the election in neighboring Hungary, which he said was "one-sided."

ORF editors have rejected Steger's comments, calling them an unprecedented threat to the public broadcaster's work.

The Freedom Party, which is in a governing coalition with the center-right Austrian People's Party, has frequently clashed with journalists whose work it doesn't agree with.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Spring storm keeps central US in icy grip, hampering travel

    Spring storm keeps central US in icy grip, hampering travel

    Sunday, April 15 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-15 05:18:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:09:14 GMT
    (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...(Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP). Delta Airlines flight attendant Victoria Flees trudges through the snow with her bags in downtown Minneapolis on the way back home from the light rail station after her flight to Paris was grounded along with all ...

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

    The weather is expected to persist through Sunday in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan before moving into New York state and New England.

    More >>

  • Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

    Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest

    Saturday, April 14 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-14 17:44:06 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:09:00 GMT
    Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment on Thursday. A white man in the video is heard saying he was meeting with the men and calls the arrest "ridiculous."Videos posted online show officers handcuffing the men in the downtown establishment on Thursday. A white man in the video is heard saying he was meeting with the men and calls the arrest "ridiculous."

    Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.

    More >>

    Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.

    More >>

  • US pastor on trial for alleged terror ties, spying in Turkey

    US pastor on trial for alleged terror ties, spying in Turkey

    Sunday, April 15 2018 6:27 AM EDT2018-04-15 10:27:48 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:08 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:08:30 GMT
    (DHA-Depo Photos via AP, File). FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washingt...(DHA-Depo Photos via AP, File). FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washingt...
    An American pastor imprisoned in Turkey is going on trial in a case that has increased tensions between Washington and Ankara.More >>
    An American pastor imprisoned in Turkey is going on trial in a case that has increased tensions between Washington and Ankara.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly