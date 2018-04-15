Ascension Parish officials taking back unwanted prescription drugs; no questions asked

There will be a drug take back event in Gonzales on April 28 (Source: APSO)

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Gonzales Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is giving the public an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.

These events help to prevent the abuse of prescription drugs and theft by allowing the public to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and/or unwanted drugs.

The event will be held Saturday, April 28 at the Gonzales Courthouse, located at 828 S Irma Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It should be noted, the DEA cannot accept liquids or needles, only pills or patches.

The event is free and anonymous. No questions will be asked.

For more information about the safe disposal of prescription drugs or about the event, visit the DEA's website or APSO's site.

