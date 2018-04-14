Hundreds support family of fallen Marine

Hundreds braved the rain to support the Conrad family as their son's body returned home (Source: WAFB)

Rain or shine, members of the military show up to serve our country.

“Without them, we may not have that freedom today,” said supporter Stacie Bujol.

It’s that same dedication that encouraged hundreds to brave the pouring rain by lining Range Avenue in Denham Springs Saturday afternoon, all to welcome home Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad. Conrad was escorted by family and law enforcement from New Orleans to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs.

“It’s just important to me to support the family,” said Bujol. “Just let them know that their son will not be forgotten for his sacrifices that he makes on a daily basis.”

“This is the least that we can do for him and his family,” said Susan Pearson. “To show our respect of how grateful we are for him taking that oath.”

In fact, the eagerness to support to the fallen hero trickled down to even the smallest of family members.

“My grandfather was in the military and he'd be proud,” said 7-year-old Kinleigh Buckley.

Many said Conrad selflessly stood in the gap as a military servant. The young man died in a helicopter crash two weeks ago. Today a community, in a small way, honoring his commitment to service.

“I just know that it's very important for the families that serve to know that their children are serving a real purpose here,” said Pearson.

Visitation will be held at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church beginning Monday, April 16 from 5 - 9 p.m. The funeral for LCpl Conrad will be Tuesday, April 17 at 11 a.m.

