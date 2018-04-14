200 million eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported. Salmonella’s symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 200 million eggs because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected eggs originated from Hyde County, NC and were distributed to New York, Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

They have the plant number P-1065 with the date range of 011 through 102 on the carton.

Twenty-two illnesses have been reported. Salmonella’s symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

It is particularly dangerous for young children and frail or elderly people.

For a list of affected brands, please click here.

Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.

Consumers with questions should call (855) 215-5730 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.