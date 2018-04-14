Suspect wanted in fatal Plaquemine shooting; 1 in custody

Officials are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a fatal shooting.

According to Plaquemine Police, a fight at a bar escalated early Saturday morning after the bar closed around 2 a.m.

One victim, who's yet to be identified, was shot and killed on High School Street.

Jerry Henderson, 24, was arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Police are still looking for Dexter Young, 26, on one charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Young's whereabouts is asked to contact the Plaquemine City Police Department at (225) 687-9273 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.