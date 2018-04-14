Possible tornado reported near Siegen Lane

Amid heavy rains and strong winds, a possible tornado touched down near Airline Highway Saturday morning.

Following the damage caused by the winds, an approximate track starts by the Burgersmith on Siegen Lane and continue east across Cloverland Avenue.

The National Weather Service confirmed the possible tornado was reported at 10:35 a.m. The NWS likely won't be able to confirm whether or not it was an actual tornado until survey crews complete assessment of the area, which could be as early as Sunday.

Damages to structures along the approximate path were reported, but no injuries.

