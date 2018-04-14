LSU softball falls in game two of series at Tennessee

Story provided by lsusports.net

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 14th-ranked LSU softball dropped game two of the three-game series to Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Tigers are now 32-9 on the year and 7-6 in the SEC. Tennessee improves to 36-6 overall and 7-7 in conference play.

Tennessee got on the board in the first inning off a passed ball by the Tigers. A second passed ball in the third also allowed Tennessee to score, giving them a 2-0 lead after three innings.

LSU got on the board in the fifth inning, cutting the Tennessee lead to 2-1. Elyse Thornhill came in to pinch hit to lead off the inning. She reached on a fielding error by Tennessee and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Becca Schulte. Freshman Taryn Antoine drove in Thornhill with a double down the left field line, giving the Tigers their first run of the game.

Another run for Tennessee came across in the sixth inning, off a single to center, scoring the runner from second.

The Tigers answered in the top of the seventh with a run. Emily Griggs singled to left field, scoring Becca Schulte. The run was enough as a fly out ended the game.

Carley Hoover was stellar in the circle, striking out 13. She gave up three runs, one earned, off three hits and walked three. With the loss, Hoover drops to 14-4 on the year.

The Tigers will play the final game of the series next at approximately 3:15 CT/4:15 ET. The game will air on SEC Network+ and the WatchESPN app.

Check back later for a full recap.