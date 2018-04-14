Fix your bike's flat for free in downtown when new repair stations open

If you ride a bike, you’ve likely had to change a flat tire. That will soon be a process made easier in downtown Baton Rouge with the addition of two repair stations.

The repair stations are being put in by the Downtown Development District. They will be located on the River Road bike path across from the Raising Cane’s River Center and on North Boulevard near Sixth Street.

"Once again, the Downtown Development District has shown their commitment to a bike-friendly Baton Rouge,” said Doug Moore, president of Bike Baton Rouge. “The stations will be great for those gearing up for a long ride or for people who are in a pinch and in need of a quick repair."

An article in the Baton Rouge Business Report notes that the repair stations came about after DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer took a trip to the Sierra Nevada brewery in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Everybody up there was on a bike and they had these stations and people were using them like crazy,” he says. “I said we need that downtown.”

The Baton Rouge repair stations will be available to anyone riding a bike. They were paid for with a grant related to the ongoing Greenway project.

Rhorer told the Business Report that more stations are expected to be added in the future.

