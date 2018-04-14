Former Tronc Chairman Ferro selling all of his company stock

NEW YORK (AP) - A former chairman of the Tronc company who stepped down amid sexual-misconduct allegations is selling all of his stock for about $228 million.

Michael Ferro's company Merrick Media listed the sale in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The company lists the buyer as McCormick Media LLC, a corporation managed by Sargent McCormick. McCormick is a descendent of Chicago Tribune publisher Robert McCormick.

Formerly Tribune Co., Tronc operates newspapers including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and The Baltimore Sun. Ferro bought a stake in the company in 2016.

He retired last month. Just hours after his announcement, Fortune magazine reported that two women said he made unwanted sexual advances in the years before he became chairman. The company said it wasn't aware of any claims against him.

