Russians protest garbage dumps blighting Moscow region - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Russians protest garbage dumps blighting Moscow region

MOSCOW (AP) - Large protests have taken place in nine cities and towns in the Moscow region over pollution from landfills and against government plans to build a garbage incinerator.

Public dismay with refuse disposal around the Russian capital increased sharply in March after scores of children in the town of Volokolamsk were sickened with symptoms of gas poisoning linked to a landfill.

On Saturday, several hundred demonstrators marched to the entrance of the landfill, but dispersed because of unpleasant fumes, the Dozhd internet TV channel reported.

Several thousand Russians protested in Serpukhov, 90 kilometers (50 miles) south of Moscow, where residents want a landfill to be closed. In the town of Lobnya, hundreds demonstrated against the planned construction of a garbage incinerator.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Louisiana takes aim at Jim Crow-era jury law

    Louisiana takes aim at Jim Crow-era jury law

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:27:36 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-14 16:19:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2016 file photo, New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell, left, a Democrat who chairs the Senate tax committee, talks with a Senate staff member on the final day of the special legislative session on the...(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File). FILE - In this March 9, 2016 file photo, New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell, left, a Democrat who chairs the Senate tax committee, talks with a Senate staff member on the final day of the special legislative session on the...
    Louisiana is one of just two states allowing juries that are not unanimous to still find a defendant guilty of a felony.More >>
    Louisiana is one of just two states allowing juries that are not unanimous to still find a defendant guilty of a felony.More >>

  • Legal fight lingers for man freed in 1980 murder case

    Legal fight lingers for man freed in 1980 murder case

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:36:00 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 16:17:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sophia Germer, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2017 photo, John Floyd stands in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building and Courthouse in New Orleans. Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he ins...(AP Photo/Sophia Germer, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2017 photo, John Floyd stands in front of the Hale Boggs Federal Building and Courthouse in New Orleans. Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he ins...
    John Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he insisted he didn't commit, but the legal battle isn't done.More >>
    John Floyd was freed last year after spending 36 years locked up for a New Orleans murder he insisted he didn't commit, but the legal battle isn't done.More >>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-04-14 16:08:16 GMT
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly