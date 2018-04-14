PHOTOS: Damage reports after severe weather; Governor releases statement

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement following severe weather that passes through the WAFB viewing area on Saturday, April 14.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness was activated earlier this week in anticipation of this severe weather across the state. I remain in constant communication with them and local officials who are responding to this storm's aftermath. All resources from the state will be made available as needed. Right now, emergency officials continue to assess the damage from these storms, and in some parts of the state, particularly South Louisiana, this storm has not completely passed. It is critically important for everyone to monitor their local news and heed the warnings of officials in their area. That is the best way to ensure everyone remains as safe as possible.

Governor Edwards also remarked on the tragic death of a child in Bossier Parish.

"Our hearts break for the young family from Bossier Parish coping with the loss of their daughter from this severe weather," he said. "Donna and I send our prayers to them during this very difficult time."

Power outages have been reported throughout the state.

Emergency crews in Baton Rouge responded to calls at the following locations:

Structural damage to buildings located in the commercial area of Siegen on Cloverland and Cedar Park

Downed power lines in various areas

A tree down on two cars on West Parker Blvd.

A tree on a house in Oak Hills Place

A tree on a house off Oneal

A viewer reports damage in the Glen Oaks area

Downed trees and power lines have also been reported in Amite County, Pike County, St. Helena Parish, and West Baton Rouge Parish.

Street flooding has been reported in Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reports wind damage to the roof of the Plantation Inn off US Highway 90. No injuries were reported.

Send pictures of damage to 9reports@wafb.com.

To view the latest weather forecast, CLICK HERE.

Additional stories connected to this storm system:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.