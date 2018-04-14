Damage reports after severe weather

Below are the damage reports listed following a severe storm that passed through the WAFB viewing area on Saturday, April 14.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reports wind damage to the roof of the Plantation Inn off US Highway 90.

Emergency crews in Baton Rouge responded to:

A tree down on two cars

A tree on a house in Oak Hills Place

A tree on a house off Oneal

Additionally, reports of trees down have been reported in Amite County, Pike County, St. Helena Parish, and West Baton Rouge Parish.

