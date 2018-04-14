From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

A line of severe thunderstorms is moving through the local area this morning. It's expected to continue through 11:00 a.m. A First Alert Action Day remains in place.

The line of storms will have strong damaging winds embedded.

Additionally, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge & West Feliciana Parishes until 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Flash Flood Watch for Amite, Pike & Wilkinson Counties until 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The threat for severe weather should be coming to an end by mid afternoon. Rain coverage will also decrease heading into the late afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals could range from 2-4" in some locations. Temperatures will trend cooler over the next few days after the cold front passes.

It will be chilly to start Sunday and Monday. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 40°s both days. A warming trend will kick in by mid week. Another cold front is set to arrive early Thursday. This front will be weaker and only produce a few iso'd showers Thursday morning. The cool down associated with this front won't even be noticeable.

