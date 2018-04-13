School collecting donations for family of accident victim, two siblings go the extra mile to help

Students and teachers at Pecan Grove Primary School have started raising money for Addisyn Teekell and her family.More >>
For most of us, all we'll know of LCpl. Taylor Conrad is his Marine portrait.More >>
LSU's President answered questions Friday in regards to the nearly 1,000 emails that were released in a public records request.More >>
Deputies with the Ascension Parish sheriffs office are actively searching for a Tabatha Pettit, 35, who is suspected of simple burglary of a home, and theft.More >>
Reported cancellations due to weather.More >>
The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
