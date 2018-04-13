WANTED: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for woman wanted for home burglary

Deputies with the Ascension Parish sheriffs office are actively searching for a Tabatha Pettit, 35, who is suspected of simple burglary of a home, and theft.

Details about the crime and why Pettit is a person of interest are limited. However, deputies did share that the woman in question also answers to the monikers Tabatha Gonzales, Myers, or Foster.

A cash reward is available for tips that lead to Pettit's arrest, but to be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Tabatha Pettit is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.