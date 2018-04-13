150 high school students attend SU Nursing’s ‘Simulation day’

Nursing students at Southern University showed off the latest technology in medical treatment to high school students interested in the school’s nursing program.

RELATED: Southern University president announces new plan for increasing attendance

More than 150 high school students watched live simulations during the SU School of Nursing undergraduate program's 6th annual "Simulation Day." The goal, to encourage high school students that might be interested in medical studies and show them what SU School of Nursing undergraduate program has to offer.

High school students were given a tour of the different simulation labs. The Human Simulation Laboratories at the School of Nursing features several Human Patient Simulators (HPS).

HUMAN SIMULATION LABORATORIES

Virtual IV lab (with 10 computers)

Task trainer lab

Adult health lab with Slim-Man

Pediatric lab with Slim-Baby

Maternal child lab with Noelle lab

The HPS's are full-sized manikins that are capable of producing lifelike physiological replications of health/disease states and will respond to medical treatment. The state-of-the-art computer software, when used by the nursing team, produces extraordinarily realistic encounters.

High school students from Glen Oaks, Scotlandville, McKinley, Southern Lab, Bellaire, Zachary, and Woodlawn participated in “Simulation Day.” They were also given a chance to speak with an admissions counselor.

MORE STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.