Panama president: Trump company letter on hotel a mistake - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Panama president: Trump company letter on hotel a mistake

(AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas. (AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas.
(AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas. (AP Photo/Juan Pablo Azabache). Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Westin Hotel in Lima, Peru, Friday, April 13, 2018. Varela is in Lima to attend the Summit of the Americas.

By CHRISTINE ARMARIO
Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) - Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela says Trump Organization lawyers erred by sending a letter to his office directly appealing for help in a fight over the control of a luxury hotel in what experts say was a flagrant mixing of the U.S. president's business and government interests.

In Peru for the Summit of the Americas on Friday, Varela told The Associated Press that he does not believe Donald Trump was directly behind the letter nor did he feel any added pressure to get involved in the dispute.

But without specifically mentioning Trump, Varela noted that he believed it was important for leaders to build a wall between their own private interests and those of the public when they enter office.

"That's a wall that must be built," he said. "You have to leave your private interests aside and focus on the interests of your people."

The letter from a Panamanian law firm for Trump's company arrived at Varela's office after months of bitter dispute over a Panama hotel property and provided concrete proof of the sort of conflict experts feared when Trump refused to divest from his sprawling empire of hotels and other interests in more than 20 countries.

The Trump Organization contends the owners of the seaside hotel property in Panama wrongly terminated their management agreement, citing damage to Trump's brand and maladministration by officials.

In March, Panamanian judicial officials sided with the majority owner and a justice of the peace backed by police officers ordered the Trump management team to vacate the property. In video broadcast around the world, workers scrubbed Trump's signage from the hotel and gave it a new name.

Varela said he first heard about the letter when he saw a headline in the newspaper and that he never read the contents.

In the March 22 letter to Varela, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, lawyers for the Trump Organization "URGENTLY" requested the Panamanian leader's influence to help reverse the company's acrimonious eviction as managers of the 70-story luxury high-rise.

The letter never mentioned Trump or his role as president but did state that the organization was aware of "the separation of powers" in Panama and essentially asked Varela to intervene in the judicial process anyway.

It went on to state that the eviction violates an investment treaty signed between both nations and suggests the Panamanian government, not the hotel's new management, could be blamed for any wrongdoing.

Varela said the letter had no influence on him nor would it impact relations between the U.S. and Panamanian governments.

"I think the lawyers made a mistake by sending that letter," he said.

The Panamanian president is in Peru for a regional gathering of Western Hemisphere leaders that Trump was initially slated to attend. Trump canceled what would have been his first trip as president to Latin America three days before the start of the summit in order to manage the U.S. response to an apparent chemical weapons attack on civilians in Syria.

Varela has been at the front of a growing chorus of leaders in Latin America looking to join the U.S. in pushing Venezuela's socialist government to end its crack down on opponents and halt upcoming presidential elections widely seen as a sham.

Recently it blacklisted President Nicolas Maduro and dozens of top officials, considering them a "high risk" for laundering money. The move, which drew high praise from the Trump administration, sparked a quickly escalating feud that led Venezuela to respond by barring dozens of Panamanian business leaders and companies from operating in its borders. Panama pulled its ambassador from Venezuela in retaliation.

Varela said he hoped international leaders could use the summit to build consensus in urging President Nicolas Maduro to dialogue with the opposition, an approach he said he favors over instituting further sanctions.

"If we keep putting more sanctions and hurting innocent people," Varela said, "that's a problem too."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FBI probes Trump lawyer Cohen's personal 'business dealings'

    FBI probes Trump lawyer Cohen's personal 'business dealings'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:45:51 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:41:05 GMT
    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>

  • Canadian pharmacy fined $34 million for illegal imports

    Canadian pharmacy fined $34 million for illegal imports

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:25:06 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:40:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ruth Bonneville, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2003, file photo, CanadaDrugs.com Director of Pharmacy Robert Fraser, left, takes Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, second left, on a tour of the Internet pharmacy CanadaDrugs.com in Winnipeg, Manito...(AP Photo/Ruth Bonneville, File). FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2003, file photo, CanadaDrugs.com Director of Pharmacy Robert Fraser, left, takes Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, second left, on a tour of the Internet pharmacy CanadaDrugs.com in Winnipeg, Manito...
    A Canadian online pharmacy is expected to be fined $34 million for importing counterfeit cancer drugs and other unapproved pharmaceuticals into the United States.More >>
    A Canadian online pharmacy is expected to be fined $34 million for importing counterfeit cancer drugs and other unapproved pharmaceuticals into the United States.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly