Trump administration spares China 'currency manipulator' tag - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump administration spares China 'currency manipulator' tag

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is again declining to name China as a currency manipulator, but it did target that country and five others for special monitoring of practices that the administration says are making America's trade deficit worse.

In a report the administration must issue every six months, it said Friday that no country met the criteria to be branded as a currency manipulator. But six nations - China, Japan, South Korea, India, Germany and Switzerland - were placed on a watch list subjecting them to added U.S. pressure to lower trade surpluses.

India is new to the list. The five other nations had been cited in October. The report comes at a time President Donald Trump is threatening to impose penalty tariffs on China and other nations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

