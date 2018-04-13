Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A woman who drove off a Northern California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk, authorities said Friday.
Toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of 0.102, said California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter. California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.
Toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy. Toxicology results for a third child killed are still pending, Carpenter said.
Carpenter said none of the car's occupants were wearing seatbelts.
Sarah and Jennifer Hart and their six adopted children were believed to be in the family's SUV when it plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County, more than 160 miles (250 kilometers) north of San Francisco.
Authorities have said that data from the vehicle's software suggested the crash was deliberate, though the California Highway Patrol has not concluded why the vehicle went off an ocean overlook on a rugged part of coastline. A specialized team of accident investigators is trying to figure that out with help from the FBI, Carpenter said.
Five bodies were found March 26 near the small city of Mendocino, a few days after Washington state authorities began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect, but three of their children were not immediately recovered from the scene.
Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.
The 100-foot (31-meter) drop killed the women, both 39, and their children Markis Hart, 19; Jeremiah Hart, 14; and Abigail Hart, 14. Hannah Hart, 16; Devonte Hart, 15; and Sierra Hart, 12, have not been found.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
Cosby's chief accuser testifies at retrial, tells jurors she's seeking justiceMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
'This Is Us' has been named outstanding television drama at the GLAAD Media Awards at a ceremony that also honored Britney SpearsMore >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty."More >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
President Donald Trump stuck to a script for once as he spoke about the benefits of the tax cuts he signed into law last yearMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
The former congressman-turned-CIA director chosen to be secretary of state is vowing make the State Department as central to national security decisions as the CIAMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>